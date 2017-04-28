Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital: John shares his story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – While vacationing in Las Vegas, Nevada last winter, Allegan resident John Hotchkiss suffered a severe stroke. He and his wife spent three weeks at Desert Springs Hospital before being flown to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital.

Because John wasn’t ready for the more vigorous acute rehabilitation team, he was admitted to the sub-acute program. When he was stronger, John transferred to the Mary Free Bed acute care stroke team. Now he’s back in Allegan and receiving services from Mary Free Bed at home.

See his story, in the video above.

Sub-Acute Rehabilitation Patient Results

Functional Improvement

Mary Free Bed – 25.9

Nation – 22.5

Days to get to Mary Free Bed

Mary Free Bed – 8

Nation – 11

Length of Stay

Mary Free Bed – 20 days

Nation 21 days

**For more information, call 616-840-8930 or visit maryfreebed.com/sub-acute

