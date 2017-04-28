Parents turning to infant massage for health benefits





EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An East Grand Rapids couple taking a holistic approach to raising their baby is now turning to infant massage.

“He’s just a really happy baby. Anything we can do to continue with that and keep him happy is all good by us,” said Bill Holsinger-Robinson.

After 19 hours of labor, Kate Hunt gave birth to their son, Shep, at home.

Thursday, Cristina Stauffer visited that same home for a private lesson on infant massage.

“Infant massage is an ancient practice. It’s been happening in other countries like India for hundreds and hundreds of years,” said Stauffer of Gold Coast Doulas.

Using techniques with names like “Swedish milking” and “Indian milking,” Stauffer showed the new parents how they can calm their baby and promote longer sleep and better digestion.

“It calms your central nervous system. It helps your breathing to become slower and deeper. Touch is powerful,” said Stauffer.

“I like that the encouragement is to be firm in touching him, so he can really feel it. Getting a sense of who he is and who his full body is is great as he grows. Getting him comfortable with us, being that physical around us,” said Holsinger-Robinson.

Stauffer says infant message has benefits for both baby and caregiver.

“The more ways we can connect with him not only talking with him, how we can be more intentionally physically with him is a good thing,” said Holsinger-Robinson.

Stauffer and Gold Coast Doulas are offering an infant massage class on May 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cascade Natural Health, located at 4804 Cascade Road SE.

The business also offers private in-home classes.

