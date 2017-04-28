Police investigating deadly shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death at an apartment in Benton Harbor.

Officers were called to the Heyward Wells apartment complex on 8th Street in Benton Harbor around 12:30 a.m. Friday for a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with severe gunshot injuries.

The victim, identified as 37-year-old Tavaris Brummette of Benton Harbor, was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers have questioned several people, but say they currently don’t have any suspects.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police Major Crimes Unit, and Berrien County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

