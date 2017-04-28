Robbers hold Wyoming apartment tenants at gunpoint

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming officers are investigating a robbery in which two people were held at gunpoint inside their apartment.

It happened around 4 a.m. Friday in the 2400 block of Fox Run Road SW at Ramblewood Apartments, according to authorities and apartment management.

A notice Ramblewood Apartments sent to its tenants said a resident was walking his dog when an armed man demanded he let him into his apartment. Police say the suspect and an accomplice held both residents against their will for about an hour, taking cash and other personal valuables from the victims before leaving.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:55 a.m. The Wyoming Department of Public Safety believes the case is an isolated incident, but said they are investigating.

The first suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who is 5 feet and 9 inches tall. He was wearing a bandana and a gray or black hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s to early 30s who is 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stock build. He was also wearing a bandana and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Ramblewood Apartments is urging its tenants to be vigilant and call police if they see or hear anything suspicious.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

