Uncork and Unwind at Four Winds Casino Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Four Winds Casino Resort is a top tier entertainment complex hosting a wide range of national entertainers. Many think that they only offers gambling, but there is so much more!  Besides the top tier entertainers, Four Winds offers a first-class 415 room hotel, shopping and 5 restaurants to enjoy all levels of dining.

Uncork and Unwind

  • Four Winds Casino Resort New Buffalo
  • Sunday, May 7
  • 4pm – 8pm Eastern
  • ticketmaster.com

Upcoming events

  • May 7 Uncorked & Unwind  Wine tasting event 4pm-8pm
  • May 12 Buddy Guy
  • May 19 Brian McKnight
  • May 26 George Thorogood
  • June 2 Colin & Brad
  • June 17 Melissa Ethridge
  • June 30 Beach Boys
  • July 15 I Love the 90’s
  • July 22 George Lopez
  • July 29 Sara Evans

Four Winds New Buffalo also has a new Hard Rock Café with outdoor seating, a pool and a pool bar. There, they will be featuring live entertainment inside and outside.

