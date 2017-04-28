Uncork and Unwind at Four Winds Casino Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Four Winds Casino Resort is a top tier entertainment complex hosting a wide range of national entertainers. Many think that they only offers gambling, but there is so much more! Besides the top tier entertainers, Four Winds offers a first-class 415 room hotel, shopping and 5 restaurants to enjoy all levels of dining.

Uncork and Unwind

Four Winds Casino Resort New Buffalo

Sunday, May 7

4pm – 8pm Eastern

ticketmaster.com

Upcoming events

May 7 Uncorked & Unwind Wine tasting event 4pm-8pm

May 12 Buddy Guy

May 19 Brian McKnight

May 26 George Thorogood

June 2 Colin & Brad

June 17 Melissa Ethridge

June 30 Beach Boys

July 15 I Love the 90’s

July 22 George Lopez

July 29 Sara Evans

Four Winds New Buffalo also has a new Hard Rock Café with outdoor seating, a pool and a pool bar. There, they will be featuring live entertainment inside and outside.

WEBSITE: http://www.fourwindscasino.com/

