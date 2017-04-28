VIDEO: Spot featuring John Agar airs during Tigers game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan man who has defied the restraints of cerebral palsy got some unexpected attention Friday night when he was featured in an ad with Michael Phelps that aired during the Detroit Tiger’s broadcast.

Unbeknownst to John Agar, Under Armour put the ad together using a video produced by his loved ones. The video shows Agar, a 23-year-old from Rockford, preparing for and participating in marathons and triathlons. It airs atop similar shots of Phelps.

Above, watch the Under Armour spot.

Tonight on 24 Hour News 8 at 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8, we’ll take you to the event where the big surprise was revealed to Johnny Agar.

200+ gathered to surprise Team Agar with an @UnderArmour Party! pic.twitter.com/bJNGG8cGVS — Maranda (@MarandaTV) April 28, 2017

