1,500+ pet adoptions during Empty The Shelters event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 1,500 pets have new homes thanks to a free adoption event sponsored by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The organization says 1,530 animals statewide found forever families during Saturday’s Empty The Shelter event, which was also supported by Meijer.

All adoption fees were waived as part of the one-day event with 65 shelters participating, including 25 in West Michigan. BISSELL said 103 pets found a home at their headquarters alone.

New owners who participated in Empty The Shelters day only paid pet licensing fees. As part of the program, they also received a free pet kit with their new companion.

Nearly 1,000 pets were adopted during the week prior to Saturday’s event.

—–

Online:

BISSELL Pet Foundation

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

