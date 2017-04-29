Deputies: Man, 17, arrested after threatening to kill people in home

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say a man was arrested after he threatened people at their home with a gun.

Deputies were called to the home in the 15,000 block of 16 1/2 mile road in Marshall Township around 1:50 a.m. Saturday. The caller said the suspect pointed a gun at people in their house and threatened to kill everyone. The suspect had fled before deputies arrived, but they were able to get a description of his vehicle.

Shortly after, Marshall police saw the suspect’s vehicle on Hanover Street near Dobbins Street. Authorities performed a high-risk traffic stop and took the 17-year-old suspect into custody. Deputies say the gun used in the incident was thrown out the window of the vehicle, but deputies found and seized it.

Deputies say the victims knew the suspect. The suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail on charges of home invasion, felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

