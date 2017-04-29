Deputies respond to bank robbery in Oshtemo Twp.

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a bank robbery in Oshtemo Township.

The robbery happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Old National Bank, located at 6338 Stadium Drive, near 9th Street.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas tells 24 Hour News 8 that details are limited at this point, including how many suspects were involved in the robbery. It is not known if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.

