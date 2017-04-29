KDPS investigating 2 shootings; victim not cooperative

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating after a man was dropped off at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Officers say the victim was dropped off at Bronson Hospital around 1 a.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to his hip. The man’s injury is non-life threatening.

Authorities say the victim would not tell officers anything about the incident, including where it happened. The driver who dropped the victim off at the hospital left before authorities arrived.

As officers were investigating, a witness reported hearing gunshots in the 4200 block of Lakesedge Drive. Officers arrived and found spent casings from two different guns. A vehicle that matched the description of the one used to drop the victim off at the hospital was seen leaving the area.

Officers believe the incidents are connected. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

