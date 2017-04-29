Protest against GRPD attracts no local interest

Related Coverage GRPD policies get national attention, Saturday protest





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A national group was the only people who showed up outside Grand Rapids Police Department to protest Saturday.

Freedom First International SCLC demonstrates across the country and organized the rally after seeing body camera footage released by GRPD earlier this month that show five unarmed teens being held at gunpoint.

Their Chicago-based president, Pastor Gregg L. Greer, has been an involved activist in cases like the deadly shootings of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida and 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland.

Group organizers joined in on a nearby climate change march, which was happening at the same time.

