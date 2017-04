WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound M-66 near Eaton Highway is closed Saturday night due to a crash.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Saturday in Woodland Township, south of Lake Odessa.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries.

Both directions of M-66, Saddlebag Lake Road, were closed for a few hours, but the northbound lanes were later reopened.

