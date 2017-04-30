Family: Fire victim still in critical condition

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family member says the woman who was injured in a fire south of Hastings last week remains sedated in intensive care.

Firefighters had to pull Janet Kidder from the house fire along M-37 in Baltimore Township in rural Barry County on Wednesday. She was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital.

Kidder’s family told 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday that she was still listed in critical condition and expected to remain sedated for at least a few more days. She sustained second- and third-degree burns and because of serious damage to her lungs needs help from a machine to breathe.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Kidder’s medical and recovery expenses.

A passerby spotted the fire early Wednesday morning and called 911, then used a garden hose to try to contain it until firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

