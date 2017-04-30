Kalamazoo, officers sued over ‘faulty’ warrant

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo family is suing the city after police officers burst into their home while carrying out what the lawsuit describes as a “faulty” search warrant.

According to documents filed in federal court on Thursday, Jeremy Handley and his family are suing the City of Kalamazoo and six Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers in connection to the May 2014 incident.

The suit claims the officers didn’t have any evidence the Handleys were engaging in illegal conduct and that the officers used “grossly excessive and unwarranted violence” that left the family feeling “terrorized.”

The suit goes on to say once officers were inside the home, they detained and questioned the Handleys, showing “reckless disregard” for their mental and physical state.

Then, after receiving an apology from the officers, the lawsuit claims KDPS Capt. David Boysen threatened Jeremy Handley because he gave statements to local media about what happened.

The lawsuit asks the court to award the Handley family damages and attorney fees, though it does not list a dollar amount.

The Handley family is represented by Southfield-based attorney Greg Liepshutz of the Levine Benjamin Law Firm. Leipzhutz’s only comment to 24 Hour News 8 during a brief phone conversation on Sunday was that no one should feel unsafe in their own home.

