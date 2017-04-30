Police: Man, 27, injured in Muskegon Twp. shooting; suspect in custody

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Township police are investigating after a shooting sent a man to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday in the 700 Block of Quail Court.

Muskegon Township Police Chief Dave Wypa tells 24 Hour News 8 a woman and her boyfriend went to the apartment complex to pick up her child from her ex-boyfriend. Wypa says there was a dispute between the two men, and the 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wypa says the child was not harmed in the incident.

Police were able to recover the gun used in the shooting.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested and taken to the Muskegon County Jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

