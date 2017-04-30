To The Point: MI Rep. Cox and Sen. Nofs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Legislators are back to work in Lansing and while there is a lot of talk about the budget process in Washington, the budget process here in Michigan is moving along on schedule.

“This is the first step in the process. The subcommittee in the House and the Senate have all kind of kicked their budgets out of committee. Now it’s going to go to the full appropriations committee for it to be voted on, amended, discussed, reviewed and a lot of oversight,” said House Appropriations Chair Rep. Laura Cox, R-Livonia.

“Then from there we kind of meet with our Senate counterparts and with the governor and kind of hammer out what the priorities are, kind of have an agreement and then we go to conference. So it’s just the very first step of a very condensed, intense process that we have every intention of finishing up in early June”.

Also, Rick Albin talk to Sen. Mike Nofs, R-Battle Creek, about a new energy policy passed last year that will impact the entire state.

“What we want to do is, we want to shave Michigan’s future and we as a group are going to do that. So we came up with the major goal which was basically affordable, clean, reliable, energy for Michigan users,” Nofs said.

On this April 30, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” the focus will be on the budget and the state’s energy policies.

