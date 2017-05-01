616 Lofts exemplify what downtown living is all about

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As Grand Rapids grows and changes, the number of people moving into urban neighborhoods has really increased! People are taking over neighborhoods that have a great sense of community, living steps away from fantastic restaurants and breweries, as well as venues that feature world-class entertainment.

eightWest recently toured a building that fits that description perfectly.

616 Lofts has tons of character and contains living spaces that exemplify what downtown living is all about. If you love food and entertainment, this building is perfect for you.

Ionia Avenue is a downtown hotspot, and just a short walk to pretty much anything downtown. Plus, this isn’t the only building that 616 Lofts has! Head to http://616lofts.com/ to check out their different buildings, and what their many properties offer.

Set up an appointment to see some of these spaces, and learn more by watching the video above!

