Agriculture to roll back some standards on school meals

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is preparing to roll back some nutrition standards for federally subsidized school meals, a key part of former first lady Michelle Obama’s legacy.

As his first major action in office, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is planning an announcement Monday afternoon at an elementary school in the Washington suburb of Leesburg, Virginia. The Agriculture Department said ahead of the announcement that a new rule would provide “regulatory flexibility.”

School nutrition directors have said many of the standards are unworkable. They have argued for changes to whole grain and sodium requirements, in particular, saying it’s hard to make foods that are high enough in whole grains and low enough in sodium that kids will eat.

