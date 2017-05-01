Allegan County fruit farm loses equipment in barn fire

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn containing equipment for an Allegan County fruit farm.
Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services were called to 111th Avenue near 67th Street in Casco Township, northeast of South Haven. The barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Photos posted to the SHAES Facebook page shows firefighters battling the flames from above, using an aerial ladder. When the flames were out, only charred remnants of the barn remained.
Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017
Three nearby fire departments helped in the fire. No one was injured.