Allegan County fruit farm loses equipment in barn fire

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a barn containing equipment for an Allegan County fruit farm.

Around 6:10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters from South Haven Area Emergency Services were called to 111th Avenue near 67th Street in Casco Township, northeast of South Haven. The barn was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

Photos posted to the SHAES Facebook page shows firefighters battling the flames from above, using an aerial ladder. When the flames were out, only charred remnants of the barn remained.

Casco Township barn fire – April 30, 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Flames claim an Allegan County fruit farm's barn. (South Haven Area Emergency Services) A firefighter battles an Allegan County barn fire from above. (South Haven Area Emergency Services) Firefighters pick through the charred remains of an Allegan County barn. (South Haven Area Emergency Services) Two people watch as flames claim an Allegan County fruit farm's barn. (South Haven Area Emergency Services) Smoke surrounds a container of water as crews battle a fire at an Allegan County barn. (South Haven Area Emergency Services)

Three nearby fire departments helped in the fire. No one was injured.

