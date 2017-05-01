Cascade Twp. firefighter pleads guilty to child porn charges

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A Cascade Township firefighter accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to several child porn charges.

While he was in court Monday for a status conference, Clem Harold Bell pleaded guilty to using a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material and promoting child sexually abusive activity.

Two other child porn charges were dismissed.

In December 2016, Bell – a paid, on-call firefighter – and one other firefighter were suspended from the Cascade Township Fire Department as an investigation was conducted.

Investigators say Bell had a sexual relationship with the teen dating back to April 2016. The teen admitted to the relationship and that she and Bell exchanged sexual pictures via phone, according to a probable cause document.

Bell is scheduled to be sentenced on June 15. He faces up to life in prison.

