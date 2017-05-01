Celebrate Mother’s Day 2017 at Grand Traverse Resort

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Give Mom something extra special this year when you stay at the Grand Traverse Resort, during the weekend of May 13-14, 2017.

Carefree Getaway or Relax & Recharge packages

The Carefree Getaway or Relax & Recharge Packages will provide complimentary strawberries, flowers, early check-in, and late-check out. Guests must book by May 6th and stay May 13 & 14.

Mother’s Day Complimentary Golf

The Grand Traverse Resort is offering complimentary golf with a golf cart for all women in recognition of Mother’s Day. This offer is available on all three of their courses, The Bear, The Wolverine, and Spruce Run on Sunday, May 14th.

Call 231-534-6000 for tee times.

Mother’s Day Brunch at the Aerie Restaurant & Lounge

Treat mom to a much-deserved Mother’s Day brunch at the Aerie Restaurant & Lounge on Sunday, May 14, 2017. Paired with an unrivaled view of the region 16 stories high, their Mother’s Day Brunch is an unforgettable experience. Brunch is available from 10:00am to 4:00pm. Advance reservations are highly recommended as Mother’s Day fills up fast – Call 231-534-6000 for reservations.

Adults – $29.95

Children 11-14 – $15.95

Ages 6-10 – $9.95

5 and Under: FREE

Mother’s Day Spa Deals

Spa Grand Traverse has special packages that will help Mom relax and unwind in celebration of the day dedicated to Moms everywhere.

The Ultimate Mother’s Day Spa Retreat

This relaxing and rejuvenating package includes:

50-minute Relaxation Massage

50-minute Spa Grand Traverse Customized Facial

50-minute Ultimate Pedicure

3 hours of services for just $200 – over a $50 savings!

Expires May 31, 2017. Not valid with other discounts.

Mother & Daughter Spa Retreat

Try this relaxing package for mothers and daughters. The package includes:

25-minute Express Facial

100-minute Ultimate Manicure & Pedicure Combo

Enjoy 2.5 hours of services for two people for just $250 – over a $60 savings!

Expires May 31, 2017. Not valid with other discounts.

Call 231-534-6750 for reservations.

Mother’s Day gift card offer

Purchase a $500 resort gift card and receive a voucher for a complimentary room night. Valid through May 14, 2017. Blackout dates may apply.

Three convenient ways to purchase a gift card:

BUY GIFT CARD ONLINE OR CHECK YOUR BALANCE>

In-person at our Concierge Desk in our Grand Lobby

In-person at Spa Grand Traverse

Via phone: 231-534-6430

