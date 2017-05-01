Frk returns to Griffins lineup for boost in playoffs





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When the Grand Rapids Griffins open round two of the Calder Cup playoffs against the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, they’ll have their leading scorer back on the ice.

Martin Frk will be back in the lineup after an injury left him on the sidelines for the last few games of the regular season and during the first round of the playoffs.

He has scored 27 goals for Grand Rapids this season and his big slap shot could provide a boost to a slumping power play.

“I’m ready to play, I’m excited for Wednesday and jumping into the playoffs finally,” Frk said. “I’ve just got to go shoot the puck in the power play and hopefully I can score a couple goals and help the team.”

“He’s obviously a unique weapon. I think he’s probably got the hardest shot in the world, top 10 for sure, I’ve got to think. Whenever you add that type of dynamic to your power play, it’s a huge boost,” team captain Nathan Paetsch said.

“It’s the hardest shot in the AHL,” Griffins forward Mitch Callahan added. “It’s the hardest shot I’ve ever seen playing pro hockey. It’s huge for us. If they try to take it away, then that opens up space for other guys. So having him back is a huge asset for us.”

The Griffins practiced at Van Andel Arena Monday morning, then boarded the bus to Chicago.

—–

Online:

Grand Rapids Griffins

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

