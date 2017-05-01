Higher speed limits take effect on some MI freeways

Related Coverage MDOT, MSP name highways where speed limits will rise

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Traffic will be moving faster on hundreds of miles of Michigan freeways, starting Monday.

May 1 marks the first day of 75 mph speed limits for several highways, including 95 miles of US-131 near the Greenville exit to north of Manton.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is expected to begin posting the new speed limit signs Monday.

Drivers heading north may also have a quicker trip. I-75 in Bay City to US-23 in Mackinaw City and St. Ignance to Sault Ste. Marie will increase to 75 mph, as well as US-127 at I-69 to the end of the freeway at St. Johns and the beginning of the freeway at Ithaca to I-75.

In Ottawa County, a 7-mile stretch on M-231 from Lake Michigan Drive in Robinson Township to M-104 near Nunica will increase to 65 mph.

Trucks and buses in the increased speed zones will be able to drive up to 65 mph.

Michigan State Police warn people who set their cruise control to 84 mph will “probably” get stopped by a trooper.

MSP 1st Lt. Chris McIntire said the increases will come only on roads the state controls such as interstates, trunk lines and “M” roads. City and county officials set the limits on most streets.

Late last year, the legislature approved increasing the speed limits as long as a safety study showed it was safe and the new limits were no more than what 15 percent of traffic is exceeding.

MDOT says new speed limits will be posted on all of the selected highways and roads prior to mid-November.

