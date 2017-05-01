Jimmy John’s offering $1 subs Tuesday

UNDATED (WOOD) – Expect long lines at participating Jimmy John’s restaurants on Tuesday, when subs will be priced at $1 for National Customer Appreciation Day.

Dozens of West Michigan Jimmy John’s – including many in the Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Holland and Muskegon areas – will be participating in the event, which runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this year.

>>Find participating West Michigan locations

There are some restrictions, though. The deal is valid in-store only, so delivery orders will be normally priced. Jimmy John’s also says the limit is one $1 sub per person, but “at the store’s discretion,” you can go through the line more than once for more than one discounted sandwich.

Restaurants with drive-thrus will also close drive-thru lanes during the special.

For a full list of FAQs, go to Jimmy John’s website here.

Last year was the first National Customer Appreciation Day for the sandwich chain. Lines looped around the block at some Grand Rapids locations.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

