Live Nation offers $20 tickets for National Concert Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Starting Tuesday, Live Nation is offering special prices on more than 1 million concert tickets at its venues this summer, including 20 Monroe Live in Grand Rapids.

In celebration of National Concert Day, the entertainment company is offering $20 tickets from May 2 to May 9 for its Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion, according to a Live Nation release.

Shows at 20 Monroe Live included in the promotion consist of the following acts:

May 6: NF with Kyd The Band

May 7: Jimmy Eat World with Beach Slang

May 10: Lil Wayne

May 21: Tech N9ne with Brotha Lynch Hungm Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone and Ces Cru

May 22: Seether with Letters From the Fire and Kaleido

June 1: Flogging Molly with The White Buffalo and Dyland Walshe

June 5: Volbeat with Power Trip

June 8: Todd Rundgren

June 10: Blackbear with 24hrs, ELHAE and Lil Aaron

June 17: W. Kamau Bell

June 23: Mike Snow with Klangstof

July 17: Lamb of God with Behomoth

July 23: Prince Royce with Luis Coronel

Live Nation operates several other venues in Michigan, including Meadow Brook Ampitheatre, DTE Energy Music Theatre and The Palace of Auburn Hills on the east side of the state. Detroit NBC affiliate WDIV has a list of concerts at those venues on its website, clickondetroit.com.

For a full list of concerts across the nation with $20 ticket prices, go to livenation.com/20ticket. Special pricing is available while supplies last.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

