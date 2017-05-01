Man stabbed multiple times in Kent County; 1 arrested

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man is in custody for a stabbing that sent another man to the hospital.

It happened around 3:13 a.m. Monday in the 6800 block of Young Ave. NE in Cannon Township, southeast of Rockford.

There, Kent County sheriff’s deputies found a 25-year-old man from Alpine Township who had numerous stab wounds. He was taken to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and is expected to survive.

The suspect, a 47-year-old man from Cannon Township, was taken into custody at the scene. Authorities are not releasing his name until he’s been formally charged in the case.

Investigators say the two men got into a fight, which led to the stabbing. The investigation is ongoing.

