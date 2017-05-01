May Day march for immigrants takes over downtown GR, Kzoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of several May Day marches forced Grand Rapids drivers to take detours Monday afternoon.

The Grand Rapids Police Department asked drivers to avoid Division Avenue from Burton Street for about an hour, as protesters made their way down the road. GRPD said the demonstration was also affecting public transit, including Rapid’s Silver Line.

NOW: Hundreds of people marching for immigrant rights in GR. Part of nationwide #MayDay marches. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/HvOXUu8zXj — Evan Dean (@_EvanDean) May 1, 2017

The protest was organized by Cosecha Grand Rapids in support of immigrants. Hundreds of people filled Garfield Park at noon to take part in the roughly three-mile march, which took demonstrators to Calder Plaza.

Immigration supporters also held a noon rally at Kalamazoo’s Bronson Park before marching through downtown on Rose Street.

Cosecha Grand Rapids held a similar protest April 20. Three people were arrested by police for blocking the eastbound I-196 off-ramp to Ottawa Avenue.

