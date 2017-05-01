Meth lab on wheels busted in downtown Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people are facing charges after Three Rivers police stopped a mobile methamphetamine lab downtown.

Authorities had been monitoring the maroon van and its passengers as part of an ongoing drug investigation. Friday, they stopped the vehicle on Railroad Drive near West Michigan Avenue.

Inside the vehicle, they found three men. Authorities said the situation raised red flags and K-9 Django smelled drugs.

Inside the van, officers found a suitcase that contained an active meth lab and equipment used to produce the drug.

Firefighters and certified responders were called in to dismantle the lab and safely dispose of its contents.

Officers also found baggies of meth on a passenger that were ready for sale. Another passenger had marijuana.

The 39-year-old driver and 34-year-old passenger were taken to the St. Joseph County jail on charges of manufacturing and selling methamphetamine.

