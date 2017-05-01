River levels to rise after soaking W. MI rains

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — River levels are still running above average due to a soaking month of April that ranked sixth wettest in Grand Rapids.

Torrential rains fell across the Central Plains where 5 to 11 inches flooded parts of Illinois, Missouri and Arkansas. A woman in Missouri drowned when rushing water swept away a car and five people were killed by flooding and winds in Arkansas.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Portage River near Vicksburg until Saturday evening. The river could crest to 5.1 feet earlier Tuesday morning which is just above flood stage. The NWS says areas bordering the river could see some flooding.

Other river levels will remain above average but most will stay below the flood stage, including the Grand River in Plainfield Township. Flood Advisories remained in effect for areas in Barry, Kent, Ionia, Newaygo, Mecosta and Osceola counties.

Showers remain in the forecast through Tuesday, but the heavy rains will be over for now. Most locations will receive another quarter-inch to half-inch of rain through Tuesday.

