Sparta police searching for officer impersonator

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — Sparta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is a person of interest in the search for a police impersonator.

Police say a man posed as an off-duty officer Sunday in an attempt to detain two people.

The Sparta Police Department released images of the person of interest on its Facebook page in hopes someone can identify him. Investigators are not releasing any additional details about the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Officer David Price at 616.887.8716 during business hours or the Sparta Police Department anytime at 616.887.7331. Anonymous tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

