2 will stand trial in death of Alzheimer’s patient

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two Grand Rapids-area assisted living home workers have been bound over to stand trial in connection to the death of a patient last year.

Tuesday, a judge decided there was enough evidence to send Yahira Zamora and Denise Filcek to trial.

Kathryn Brackett, an 85-year-old Alzheimer’s patient, died from exposure after she was able to leave Crystal Springs Assisted Living on 68th Street SE in Gaines Township in the middle of the night in October 2016.

Zamora is charged with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse. Authorities say she allowed Brackett to get outside unnoticed. A state investigator testified Zamora initially said she didn’t hear any door alarms sound the night Brackett got outside, but during a second interview in February said she did hear an alarm go off when she was with another patient. She allegedly said that instead of checking the door, she reset the alarm and went back to what she was doing.

Filcek is charged with inclusion of misleading or inaccurate information on a medical chart for allegedly claiming on a log that half-hour bed checks on patients, including Brackett, had been completed.

If convicted, the women could each face up to four years in prison or a $5,000 fine.

