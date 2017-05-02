Crews break ground on GRPD fallen officer memorial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction is underway for a memorial to fallen Grand Rapids police officers.

Crews broke ground at Richmond Park on the city’s West Side last week.

One side of the monument will honor Grand Rapids Police Department Officer Robert Kozminski, who was killed in the line of duty on July 8, 2007, while responding to a domestic dispute. The other side will honor all 15 fallen GRPD officers. Five benches will be placed around it.

The West Grand Neighborhood Association co-fundraised with Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille to pay for the memorial.

“Just to think about our officers in blue, men and women who put their lives on the line every single day to make sure that we’re all safe and to honor the memory of those that lives that unfortunately ended while they were on duty,” West Grand Neighborhood Organization Executive Director Annette Vandenberg said.

The original fundraising goal was $65,000, which would have paid for the memorial and a scholarship fund. That goal was increased to $75,000 so direct more money to the scholarship fund, which pays for one year of tuition at Grand Rapids Community College for a student who hopes to work in law enforcement. Kozminski’s parents choose the recipient of that scholarship.

Donations may be made online.

The memorial should be complete on May 11.

