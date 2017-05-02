Driver swallows e-cig liquid, coughs, crashes

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a rollover crash north of Holland happened because a driver swallowed some of the liquid from his e-cigarette.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday on Butternut Drive near Woodland Drive in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the driver, 34-year-old Brandan Lozon, told them that he was smoking an e-cigarette when he accidentally swallowed some of the liquid in it. That caused a coughing fit and he lost control of his car.

The car ran off the road, hitting and snapping a power pole. The car then rolled onto its side.

A power line fell across Butternut. The road was shut down while the line was removed and a new pole was put up.

Lozon was hospitalized. Authorities say his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

