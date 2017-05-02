Flag stolen from fallen trooper’s W. MI memorial

FREE SOIL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are trying to track down a flag stolen from a West Michigan memorial for fallen Trooper Paul Butterfield.

MSP said the Thin Blue Line flag was reported stolen Sunday, according to WPBN. It was taken sometime over the weekend from the memorial site on North Custer Road in Mason County’s Free Soil Township, northeast of Ludington.

Butterfield, who worked for the MSP Hart post, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2013. Eric Knysz was convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the murder, but killed himself in 2014 at a detention center in Jackson.

