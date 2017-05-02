Food trucks return to GR with new events, service area

Related Coverage Food truck, open burning ordinances in GR approved





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Foodies, rejoice: food truck season kicks off Tuesday in downtown Grand Rapids.

This is the first full season the food trucks are operating under an ordinance the city is test driving as part of a two-year pilot program. The ordinance expands where food trucks can serve to 13 designated areas, including:

Gillette Bridge

Lyon Square

Calder Plaza

Canal Park

Sixth Street Park

Coldbrook Edge

Ionia Avenue SW from Williams to Wealthy streets

Grandville Avenue SW from underneath the 131 overpass to Cherry Street SW

Commerce Avenue SW from Oakes Street SW to Cherry Street SW

Century Avenue SW from Wealthy Street SW to Logan Street SW.

Fulton Street under the US-131 overpass

Rosa Parks Circle from Monroe Center Street NW to Louis Street NW.

The Wedge lot at 22 Ottawa Avenue NW

Trucks can operate from dawn to dusk at public parks, 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Downtown Designated Areas and anytime at Industrial Designated Areas.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the Grand Rapids Food Truck Association, the City of Grand Rapids, and other groups are also organizing food truck events for this season.

Truckin Tuesdays will be 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. at Calder Plaza every Tuesday this season.

On Thursdays starting May 4, the Relax at Rosa concert series will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. Food trucks will be parked in front of the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

On Fridays, food trucks will battle one another to win over pallets in Friday Night Food Fight. The first rally of the season will take place at the Wedge lot located at 22 Ottawa Ave NE from 6 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.

Vendors will also celebrate city’s new food truck law with the Roll’n Out Food Truck Fest on Sunday, May 21. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and feature about two dozen food trucks, an artisan market, and food-themed movies.

