Janet Jackson to return to Van Andel Arena

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — GRAMMY award-winner Janet Jackson will be returning to downtown Grand Rapids as part of her North American tour.

Jackson will be performing on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at the Van Andel Arena for her STATE OF THE WORLD Tour. The concert is set to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets prices range from $29.50, $45, $75 and $99.50. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on May 5 at the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, Ticketmaster.com and by phone at 1.800.745.3000. There is an eight ticket limit.

Last year, Jackson postponed her Unbreakable Tour to focus on her family and newborn son, Eissa Al Mana. Before pausing the tour, Jackson performed at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sept. 11, 2015.

>>Photos: Unbreakable Tour at Van Andel in 2015

The STATE OF THE WORLD Tour is a continuation of the Unbreakable Tour.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

