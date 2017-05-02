Ken’s Fruit Market recalls bologna over listeria concerns

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids-area grocery store is recalling about 10 pounds of ground bologna spread due to concerns about listeria.

The affected product is Old Fashioned Sandwich ground bologna spread labeled “Use by 5/7/17” that was sold at Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue NE, just north of Grand Rapids.

A Tuesday release said listeria monocytogenes and listeria welshimeri pathogens were found in the bologna on April 24 during routine testing by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Food and Drug Administration says listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may only experience short-term symptoms like a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Ken’s Fruit Market co-owner Bob Patrick said the bologna is no longer being produced.

If you bought some of the affected bologna, you can return it to the store, which is located at 3500 Plainfield Ave. NE. Anyone with questions can call the store at 616.363.7888.

Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield reopened in April, more than seven months after an arson forced it to close.

