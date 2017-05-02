Election day: Polls open at 7 a.m.

Related Coverage What you need to know about May 2 ballot proposals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tuesday marks election day in West Michigan.

There are several millages and bonds on ballots across West Michigan, including county-wide enhancement millages for schools in Kent and Kalamazoo counties. Kalamazoo County voters will also decide whether to raise their phone surcharge to pay for consolidated dispatch.

You can find your polling place and view a sample ballot by visiting the Michigan Secretary of State’s Voter Information Center website. You don’t need to show photo identification to vote, but it does speed up the process, so the SOS advises you bring your ID.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

You can get election results as they come in on woodtv.com.

