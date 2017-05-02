Muskegon Twp. police investigate deadly shooting; 2 in custody

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed in a shooting at a bowling alley in Muskegon Township, according to the Muskegon Chronicle.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports it happened around 6:55 p.m. Monday at Northway Lanes at 1751 Evanston Ave.

According to the Chronicle, the victim was shot inside a vehicle. The victim was able to get out of the vehicle but collapsed a short distance away. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

The Chronicle reports two people had fled the parking lot. One of the suspects was arrested after a standoff in the 1700 block of Southland Drive, near the bowling alley. The Chronicle reports both suspects are in custody.

24 Hour News 8 had a crew at the bowling alley and in the neighborhood Monday night. We spoke with police on scene, who said information was to be released Monday night.

Information from: The Muskegon Chronicle

