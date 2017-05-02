Opioid awareness forum for parents Wednesday





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A health forum on opioid awareness will be held Wednesday for parents of middle and high school students.

The Opioid Awareness for Parents forum will held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Kent Intermediate School District’s Grand Room, located at 2930 Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.

The forum, hosted by the Kent County Medical Society Alliance and Families Against Narcotics Grand Rapids, is free of charge.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department will also be holding a prescription drug takeback at 6:30 p.m. before the forum.

==Above, watch an interview with Alexis Bodyen, president and task force chairperson of the Kent County Medical Society Alliance.==

Online:

Kent County Medical Society Alliance

