The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

The United Way celebrated 100 years in Kent County during its Celebrate United: Legends and Leaders event on Monday, May 1, 2017 at the DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)