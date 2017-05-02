Police to announce findings in 2009 death linked to MI serial killer

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are updating their investigation of an unsolved stabbing death in 2009 that has been linked to an alleged serial killer.

Jammie Lane of Leesburg was killed in his home eight years ago. In 2010, police acknowledged that they were investigating whether a former neighbor, Elias Abuelazam, was responsible.

Abuelazam became a suspect after he was charged with a series of stabbings in the Flint, Michigan, area that left five people dead. He is serving a life sentence.

Leesburg police believe Abuelazam also was responsible for multiple attacks in Virginia. At the time, they said the victims, who were black, may have been targeted because of their race.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman is holding a press conference Tuesday to update the investigation.

