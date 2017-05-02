Prosecutor: GR officer justified in shooting officer’s attacker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids officer who shot a stabbing suspect acted reasonably to protect a fellow officer, the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office concluded Tuesday.

Michigan State Police say Victor Gonzalez, 20, had pulled an officer down a set of stairs and had positioned himself on top of the officer when Officer Timothy Orent shot Gonzalez three times.

The March 11 shooting happened two days after police said Gonzalez repeatedly stabbed a woman during a carjacking attempt outside the Meijer on Alpine Avenue in Walker.

Michigan State Police said Gonzalez had duct taped the woman’s wrists and threatened to kill her if she screamed. He then stabbed her numerous times with a knife when she tried to escape.

MSP said Gonzalez also attacked a good Samaritan with a hammer when he came to the woman’s rescue.

Grand Rapids police were alerted to Gonzalez the morning of March 11. Two officers found him sitting at the Steel Cat Bar, but he ran when they tried to arrest him, according to MSP. One of the officers fired a stun gun at Gonzalez, but it had no effect, MSP said in their report.

Police eventually cornered Gonzalez in the crawl space of another building, the report states. MSP said officers repeatedly told Gonzalez to come out with his hands up, but Gonzalez tried to escape out a basement door, which Orent and Officer Glen Brower were guarding.

A K-9 went for Gonzalez’s leg, MSP said. Brower ordered Gonzalez to the ground; instead, the suspect grabbed the back of Brower’s uniform and pulled him down the stairs, where he climbed on top of him, according to the report.

Orent fired at Gonzalez, hitting him in the lower back and both arms, state police said. Gonzalez “continued to actively resist” after being shot, the report stated.

Based on the findings, Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane concluded Orent was justified in shooting Gonzalez and would not face charges.

Gonzalez is out of the hospital and in the Kent County jail. He’s scheduled to go to trial on charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, assault with a dangerous weapon, unlawful imprisonment and carjacking.

