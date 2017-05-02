Millage for all 20 Kent County school districts passes





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Voters in Kent County have approved a $19.9 million regional enhancement millage for the Kent Intermediate School District.

About 54 percent of voters OK’d the measure. That’s despite what appears to be low voter turnout and a last-minute round of robocalls from opponents.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Election results

Supporters of the millage gathered in Grand Rapids declared victory around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“I’m extremely happy not only for the kids in Grand Rapids, but for the kids across the county. It’s a win for all of our students,” Grand Rapids Public Schools Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal said.

A property tax increase of .9 mills is meant to send more money to all 20 school districts in Kent County for the next 10 years.

Each district would receive an additional $211 per student each year, which can be used to supplement the funding that comes from the state. That works out to $284,014 for Kent City, which has the smallest student population, and about $3.5 million for Grand Rapids Public Schools, which has the most students. Each district will choose how it will use the funds.

“There are no strings tied to this money, so truly these dollars will go directly to the classroom to improve educational opportunities for kids,” Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Michael Shibler said.

In Kalamazoo County, voters approved renewing the Kalamazoo Regional Educational Service Agency Regional Enhancement Millage. That means a 1.5 mill tax initially approved in will continue for three more years. The millage will send about $339 per student in funding on top of state funding to each school district in the county.

–24 Hour News 8’s Barton Deiters contributed to this report.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

