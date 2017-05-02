Some say robocalls about Kent ISD millage were misleading





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Robocalls and text messages regarding a millage for Kent County schools have some taxpayers upset, saying the information misled voters before they went to the polls.

The message opposing the Kent Intermediate District Regional Enhancement Millage went out in the days leading up to the May 2 vote. The .9 mil tax increase would direct $211 more per student per year to all Kent County school districts.

“The request will be for an additional $900 of property taxes for every $100,000 of taxable value on your home,” the message from Kent Education Action says.

“Who is going to vote for a $900 increase on … a $100,000 home? Nobody,” Aaron Christenson said.

He has two kids in school and is married to a teacher. He supported the millage, but that’s not why he has a problem with the robocalls. He says the information is false.

“It was a bunch of lies,” Christenson said.

The message says voting yes would mean a $900 increase for every 100,000 of taxable value on your home, which means the home would be worth $200,000. But if you do the math, it’s actually a $90 increase per year.

Eric Larson, an anesthesiologist who ran in the Republican primary for a state House seat, is the man behind Kent Education Action.

“They are not lies,” he told 24 Hour News 8 over the phone on Tuesday.

Larson explained that his group factored the millage’s 10-year life. $90 each year for 10 years is $900.

“I do not agree that any of the information given out is misleading,” Larson said.

However, the 10-year time period is not mentioned in the robocall. Larson said that was not intentional.

“I guess you could say (it was an) oversight,” he said.

If you want to avoid robot calls and text, the FCC has created ways for you to do so.

—–

Online:

FCC: Stop Unwanted Calls, Texts and Faxes

