Trade in your clunky boots for spring sandals at V&A’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Spring brings about so many fun changes., and one of our favorites happens to involve something that’s practical and fun – a change in shoes!

We’re kicking off the clunky boots, and trading them in for light, airy booties, comfortable flip flops, and sandals that can take you from day to night.

This week, you can stock up on some of the latest trends from the biggest names in footwear. Check out what V&A Bootery has to offer!

V&A’s spring sale

Thursday, May 4

Friday, May 5

Saturday, May 6

BONUS: eightWest viewers are invited to come in early! You can start your shopping today, and get those great discounts… just tell them you saw this story on eightWest!

You’ll also find great deals on Smartwool socks – buy 3, and get a pair free.

Locations

202 South Kalamazoo Mall | Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Phone: 269-345-0107 | Toll Free: 800-377-2729

| Toll Free: 6292 S. Westnedge | Portage, MI 49022 Phone: 269-323-9888

3620 28th Street SE | Grand Rapids, MI 49512 Phone: 616-719-5840

321 State Street | St. Joseph, MI 49085 Phone: 269-983-2170

