Armed Taco Bell robber escapes on bicycle in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for a man who robbed a Taco Bell at gunpoint.
It happened around 7:14 a.m. Wednesday at the Taco Bell at 605 Leonard Street NW, shortly after the restaurant’s lobby opened.
Police say the suspect demanded money and left the scene on a bicycle.
Crime tape surrounded the restaurant Wednesday morning, but the drive-thru appeared to be open.
The suspect is described as a Native American man in his 30s. He is approximately 6 feet tall with black hair. Police say his hair was in a ponytail at the time of the crime. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket and jogging suit.
Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.