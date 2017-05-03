Grand Rapids police: Suspect ‘down’ after officer-involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city’s southeast side.

It happened early Wednesday afternoon in the 1300 block of Dickinson Street SE, near Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Sgt. Terri Dixon with the Grand Rapids Police Department tells 24 Hour News 8 the suspect is down, but alive at the moment.

All officers are OK, Dixon said.

Grand Rapids police are asking residents to stay away from the area.

Heavy Police presence in 1300 blk of Dickinson St SE. Pls stay away from area. More info to follow pic.twitter.com/KlLx1QisdN — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) May 3, 2017

This is a developing story. We have a crew heading to the scene and will have updates on woodtv.com and on 24 Hour News 8 at 5 p.m. as information becomes available.

