Griffins beat Wolves in Central Division Finals opening

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Martin Frk had a good first game back.

He had a goal and an assist to help the Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Chicago Wolves 4-1 in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals.

Ben Street, Tomas Nosek and Matthew Ford also scored for the Griffins.

Frk had been off the ice since early April due to an injury. He was the Griffins’ leading scorer this season.

Wednesday’s meeting was in Chicago and so is Friday’s Game 2. The Griffins beat the Wolves eight times out of 10 meetings during the regular season but the Wolves finished with one more point, so they have home ice advantage in the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs. The best-of-seven series moves to Grand Rapids on Saturday.

The Griffins swept the Milwaukee Admirals in the first round of the playoffs.

