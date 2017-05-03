Made in America sale at UBU Home Furnishings

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Local furniture and design store, UBU Home Furnishings, does some pretty special things to honor Memorial Day. A lot of what’s in the store is made in America… so a lot is on sale. Things like mattresses, sofas, dining tables, and bedroom furniture make this their best spring pricing of the year. The sale lasts the entire month of May.

UBU is also celebrating a recent partnership they made with area design students. They invited students in to help spruce up their showroom, and give them some design experience. Take a look in the video above, to learn more!

What else? UBU is taking part in the Spring Parade of Homes, which kicks off later this month on May 26th. The store has products featured in 7 homes… they’ll also be taking part in the Lakeshore Parade of Homes, after the Grand Rapids Parade ends.

UBU Home Furnishings is located on the first level of Rivertown Crosings Mall, right underneath TGI Friday’s.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

